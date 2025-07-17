Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,053,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.1%

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.