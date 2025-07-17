Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 239.3% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LW opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.