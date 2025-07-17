Ballentine Partners LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after buying an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after buying an additional 3,059,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $20,087,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $18,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $259,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,302,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,937,234. The trade was a 27.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,553,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,071. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685,262 shares of company stock worth $269,685,496 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.0%

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

