Ballentine Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 110.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.97 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Repligen’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.