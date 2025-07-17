Ballentine Partners LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $166.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average is $153.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

