Ballentine Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.02.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,690.66. The trade was a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

