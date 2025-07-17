Ballentine Partners LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Himax Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Himax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Further Reading

