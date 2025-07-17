Ballentine Partners LLC Has $266,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,241,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,121,000 after buying an additional 1,008,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $17,247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 681,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 570,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,060.39. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

Archrock Stock Down 0.8%

AROC stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 16.38%. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.