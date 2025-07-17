Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after acquiring an additional 690,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $477,454,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $178,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

