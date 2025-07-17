Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 96,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $96.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,443.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

