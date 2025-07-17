Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,003,000 after acquiring an additional 408,526 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,064,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 563,078 shares during the last quarter.

LINE opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.53%.

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 27,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,318.75. This represents a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 10,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $491,938.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 35,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,501.38. The trade was a 45.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980 in the last ninety days. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lineage from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 target price on Lineage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

