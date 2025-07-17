Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,068,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,965. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

