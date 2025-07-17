Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $251,000 in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COLD opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

