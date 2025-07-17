Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,405.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,494.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,171.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,579.78 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

