Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 395.3% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 473,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 389,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

