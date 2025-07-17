Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,795 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 119,473 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.