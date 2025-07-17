Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $8,037,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Expand Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $108.31 on Thursday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

