Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,975,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 66,071 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 100,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.2%

DEA opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 target price (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

