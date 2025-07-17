Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $714.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $706.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

