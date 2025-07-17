Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 5,629 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 615,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 85,004 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.9%

F opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

