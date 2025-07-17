Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pool by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $292.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

