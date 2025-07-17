Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,195,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,119,000 after purchasing an additional 340,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Paper by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.