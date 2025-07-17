Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

