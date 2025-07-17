Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

