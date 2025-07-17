Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

