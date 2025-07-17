Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipmos Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipmos Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 761.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipmos Technologies alerts:

Chipmos Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Chipmos Technologies has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $646.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

Chipmos Technologies Cuts Dividend

Chipmos Technologies ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6132 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Chipmos Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Chipmos Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipmos Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipmos Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.