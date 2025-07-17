Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

