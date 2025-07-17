Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 864 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of E. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,233,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of ENI by 1,885.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 259,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ENI by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 218,391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,882,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:E opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.90.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

