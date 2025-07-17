Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $109.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

