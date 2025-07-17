Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $16,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

