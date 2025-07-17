Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $268,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9,500.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,095.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 58,384 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBEU opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

