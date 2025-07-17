Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

