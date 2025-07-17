Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE AHR opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -138.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

