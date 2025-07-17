Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,269,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,454,000 after purchasing an additional 274,467 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 717,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,832,000 after purchasing an additional 205,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 540.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,962 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,540,000 after acquiring an additional 437,699 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FMX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $99.39 on Thursday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $1.3625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.