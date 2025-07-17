Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of argenex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of argenex by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of argenex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of argenex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

argenex Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of ARGX opened at $577.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $457.42 and a 1-year high of $678.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.20% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on argenex

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.