Barclays Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $28.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $130.08.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after buying an additional 2,680,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after buying an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 827.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after buying an additional 1,028,259 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

