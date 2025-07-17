BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect BE Semiconductor Industries to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $150.33 million for the quarter.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 37.42%.
BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $141.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $174.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.
