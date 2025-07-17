BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect BE Semiconductor Industries to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $150.33 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 37.42%.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $141.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $174.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BESIY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.