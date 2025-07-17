Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DraftKings by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DraftKings by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

