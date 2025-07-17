Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.55. 418,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 85,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

