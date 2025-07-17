Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Biogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 31.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.65. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $236.48.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

