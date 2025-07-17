BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.1%

BMRN stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Citigroup reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.