Brian Armstrong Sells 27,751 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 27,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.05, for a total transaction of $10,796,526.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,640.30. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, July 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 165,443 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.82, for a total transaction of $65,485,648.26.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total transaction of $8,457,250.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $41,302,865.25.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total transaction of $6,383,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total transaction of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,968,800.00.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.6%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $398.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $405.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $202.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.71.

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,245,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.