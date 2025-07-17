Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,085 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Certara by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Certara by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 62,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -520.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.