Brown Advisory Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

