Brown Advisory Inc. Has $282,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Chemours by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 170.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Damian Gumpel bought 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,164.38. This trade represents a 12.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,672 shares of company stock valued at $251,573. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

