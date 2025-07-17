Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.
iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
TFLO opened at $50.56 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.
About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.