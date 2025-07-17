Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,294 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,102 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $63,997,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $63,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Insider Activity

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

