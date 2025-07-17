Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.