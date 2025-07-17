Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,343 shares of company stock worth $31,296,140. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

