Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given a $218.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $218.00 price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $237.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $173.00 and a 12-month high of $238.49.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

